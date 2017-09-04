17-Year-Old Stanley Kubrick’s Photos From 1940s New York Reveal That He Was Always A Genius

Before Stanley Kubrick sat in the director’s chair of arguably some of the best movies ever made like “2001: Space Odyssey” or “The Shining,” he was a simple teenager in New York looking for a job. But even then, when the 17-year-old got his hands on a photo camera, he couldn’t hide the talent inside of him.

Here we have a collection of his photos captured on the streets of New York from 1945 to 1950, when he was working in the Look magazine. It was a time when Stanley learned what makes photography work: “I think aesthetically recording spontaneous action, rather than carefully posing a picture, is the most valid and expressive use of photography.”

He quickly gained recognition for the ability to tell stories through photos, which eventually led him to movies and his place in the filmmakers’ hall of fame.

And if you’re wondering how to turn your photos into a career, let Stanley himself give you an advice: “Think up ideas for stories, go out and shoot them, and then send them into the magazines. I was lucky; I figured that out when I was young.”

#1 Walking The Streets Of New York, 1946

#2 Student At Columbia University, 1948

#3 Couple Sleeping In A Subway Car, 1940s

#4 Girl With A Lipstick, 1940

#5 Couple, 1940

#6 Shoe Shine Boy, 1940

#7 High Wire Act, 1948

#8 Dogs In A Convertible, 1949

#9 Self Portrait With Showgirl Rosemary Williams, 1948

#10 People On Escalators In A Subway Station, 1940

#11 Young Girl At Palisades Amusement Park, 1946

#12 Couple Playing Footsies On A Subway, 1946

#13 Laboratory At Columbia University, 1948

#14 Girl With Dolls, 1947

#15 Shoe Shine Boy, 1940

#16 Circus Side Show Performer, 1948

#17 Betsy Von Furstenberg, 1949

#18 Shoe Shine Boys (On Fence), 1947

#19 Students Drawing A Nude Model In An Art Class, 1948, Columbia University

#20 Changing The Tire, 1946

#21 Shoe Shine Boy, Portrait Of Mickey, 1947

#22 Men Sleeping In A Subway Car, 1946

#23 Showgirls At The Copacabana Club, 1948

#24 Passengers In A Subway Car, 1940s

#25 Doorman Walking Dog, 1949

#26 Rosemary Williams At A Restaurant With Two Men

#27 Police Athletic League Boxing, 1946

#28 Johnny On The Spot, 1946

#29 Women In A Subway Car, 1946

#30 Shoe Shine Boy, 1940

#31 Shoe Shine Boys (Vendor), 1947

#32 Woman Waiting On A Subway Platform, 1940s

#33 Passengers In A Subway Car, 1940s

#34 Man Carrying Flowers On A Crowded Subway, 1946

#35 Painter Tying Rope Around The Model’s Waist, 1947

#36 Girls, 1940

#37 Film Crew, 1947

#38 Passengers Reading In A Subway Car, 1946

#39 Woman Watching Model Being Painted For The Billboard, 1947

#40 Shoe Shine Boy, 1940

#41 Guy Lombardo On A Dock, 1947-1948

#42 Waiting At The Dentist’s Office

#43 Shoe Shine Boys, 1947

#44 Woman On The Train Platform, 1948

#45 Men With German Shepherd On A Dock, 1949

#46 Woman Waiting On A Subway Platform, 1946

#47 Passengers In A Subway Car, 1946

#48 At An Outdoor Cafe With A Woman, 1948

#49 Man Studying In A Library, 1948, Columbia University

#50 Johnny Grant, 1946

#51 General Dwight D. Eisenhower At Columbia University, 1948

#52 Passengers In A Subway Car, 1946

#53 Audience Waiting In Line To Get Into A Recording Of “grand Slam”

#54 Couple In A Subway Car, 1940s

#55 Girl With A Mirror, 1940

#56 Mens Fashion Show, 1948

#57 Woman Knitting On A Subway, 1946

#58 Man By A Garbage Can

#59 Circus Woman With Rollerskating Monkey, 1948

#60 Boxer Walter Cartier, 1948

#61 People Browsing Through Magazine Racks At A Busy Sidewalk Newsstand, 1947

#62 Walter Cartier Drinking A Beverage, 1948

#63 Rocky Graziano Talking To A Policeman On A Street

#64 Passengers In A Subway Car, 1946

#65 Passengers In A Subway Car, 1946

#66 Passengers In A Subway Car, 1946

#67 Man Exiting Train, 1948

#68 Women Walking Near The Train, 1948

#69 Man Carrying Flowers On A Crowded Subway, 1946

#70 Rocky Graziano With Two Men By A Sign For The Middleweight Championship Fight Between Tony Zale And Marcel Cerdan

