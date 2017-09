15+ Incredible Photos From Burning Man 2017 Prove Once Again It’s The Craziest Festival On The Planet

Did you know that before becoming one of the most iconic festivals in North America, the Burning Man first took place in San Francisco back in 1986, when two friends burned an eight-foot statue? More than 30 years later it has grown into an event which hands over 7 square miles of Nevada’s desert to about 70,000 visitors for them to enjoy music in, create art and roam the land for a week.

Today is the last day of the festival which has started on August 27th, and already there’s a ton of amazing photos proving to us once more what a crazy spectacle it is. The organizers describe it as a temporary metropolis dedicated to community, art, self-expression, and self-reliance,” and you’re about to see what that actually means.

Have you ever visited the Burning Man? Tell us about your experience in the comments!

