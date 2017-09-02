10+ Times Kids Came Up With Amazing DIY Inventions

Above all PhDs and engineering degrees, you need to be creative and resourceful to come up with something awesome. And who else could we turn to for these qualities if not to the forever curious kids?
Here we have a list of these young creatives who, despite having very limited resources, still managed to pull off these amazing DIY projects.
Prepare to get inspired and don’t forget the comments section, where you can (and should) post your very own DIY projects!
#1 Never Drop A Book On The Bath Again. My 8-Year-Old Daughter’s Invention
Image source: crash-from-space
#2 My Son Tells Me He Made A Home Theater
Image source: thedrummist
#3 This Is How My Son Tracks Positions During Nascar
Image source: jdinmd
#4 My Girlfriend’s 9-Year-Old Daughter: “I Invented This So I Don’t Have To Stop Playing Videogames To Drink My Water”. I’ve Dubbed It The “Pwning Pouch”
Image source: imawesome667
#5 My 9-Year-Old Cousin’s Invention. I Think He Did Good
Image source: BrianCTaylor55
#6 This Kid Is Going Places
Image source: arvzg
#7 I Asked For An iPad Holder For The Kitchen And Got A Lego One With “Mom” On It
Image source: cant.sit.still
#8 Brilliant
Image source: CharlieDarwin2
#9 Multi Tasking Like A Pro!
#10 Phone Not Loud Enough? Natalie’s Got You Covered
Image source: kerri_walters
#11 Made A Spoon Clip So That Your Spoon Won’t Fall Into Your Cereal/Soup
Image source: astell_dremurr
#12 This Kid Made A Top Hat Out Of Pokémon Cards
Image source: Nik4711
#13 This Kid Is Is Genius
Image source: RaymuhndReddington
#14 The Grab It All
Image source: lissanathani
#15 Invention For The Allergy Season
Image source: voicemonet
#16 Balloon Powered Car, Ready To Roll At School Today
Image source: shellthings
#17 We Watched Mary Poppins And Cam Decided He Wanted To Fly A Kite And Rigged This Up Himself. It’s A Balloon Tied To A Fishing Pole
Image source: audsquad
#18 My Birthday Is July 4th , My Son Made Me A Cake!
Image source: joy%20mettam,%20cocoa,%20florida%20
#19 Our Beautiful 3 Year Old Niece Invented This So The Pencil Would Not Roll Off The Table
Image source: ver247
#20 Saxton Made His Own Movie Theatre Today. For Those Who Can’t Tell, It’s A Lincoln Log Frame And His Phone Taped To The Bill Of A Hat
Image source: mecinna
#21 I’ve Never Seen A Swing Quite Like This Before, Charlie
Image source: megan_offthegrid
#22 He Says, But I’m Not In The Rain Mom
Image source: mandeesuch
#23 Selfie Straw
#24 How To Watch A Movie On A Bunk Bed
Image source: thelilthingz79
#25 Who Needs A Hammock?
Image source: jyscott
#26 My Daughter’s Invention For Her School’s Mini Maker Fair Was A “Hoodie Pillow”
Image source: chr1sa
#27 It Took Me A Minute To Comprehend That My 5yo Had Invented A New Hands-free Ipad Technology
Image source: Finredbull
#28 Eleanor Has Created A New Invention To Free Up Her Hands To Do Stuff While Listening To Music Or Watching A Movie On Her Kindle
Image source: zkphotos
#29 A Kid Made This Fidget Spinner Using A Yo-yo Wheel, Toothpicks, A Rubber Band, And Hot Glue
Image source: mrs._elementary
#30 My Youngest Brother Was Compaining All Day That He Was Too Hot. He Asked Me For A Freezee Pop. He’s A Genius
Image source: Tannerlicious
#31 Beta Testing Her “Carrot Carrier”
Image source: cassinnova
#32 Efficient Hydration
Image source: hideh
#33 His Very Own Homemade Measuring Tape
Image source: msstephanderson
#34 Moving Massage Chair
Image source: thezentrickster
#35 Plushie Zipline
#36 Uss Drinks
Image source: citygirl_on_a_ventrac
