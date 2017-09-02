10+ Times Kids Came Up With Amazing DIY Inventions

Above all PhDs and engineering degrees, you need to be creative and resourceful to come up with something awesome. And who else could we turn to for these qualities if not to the forever curious kids?

Here we have a list of these young creatives who, despite having very limited resources, still managed to pull off these amazing DIY projects.

Prepare to get inspired and don’t forget the comments section, where you can (and should) post your very own DIY projects!

( )

#1 Never Drop A Book On The Bath Again. My 8-Year-Old Daughter’s Invention

Image source: crash-from-space

#2 My Son Tells Me He Made A Home Theater

Image source: thedrummist

#3 This Is How My Son Tracks Positions During Nascar

Image source: jdinmd

#4 My Girlfriend’s 9-Year-Old Daughter: “I Invented This So I Don’t Have To Stop Playing Videogames To Drink My Water”. I’ve Dubbed It The “Pwning Pouch”

Image source: imawesome667

#5 My 9-Year-Old Cousin’s Invention. I Think He Did Good

Image source: BrianCTaylor55

#6 This Kid Is Going Places

Image source: arvzg

#7 I Asked For An iPad Holder For The Kitchen And Got A Lego One With “Mom” On It

Image source: cant.sit.still

#8 Brilliant

Image source: CharlieDarwin2

#9 Multi Tasking Like A Pro!

#10 Phone Not Loud Enough? Natalie’s Got You Covered

Image source: kerri_walters

#11 Made A Spoon Clip So That Your Spoon Won’t Fall Into Your Cereal/Soup

Image source: astell_dremurr

#12 This Kid Made A Top Hat Out Of Pokémon Cards

Image source: Nik4711

#13 This Kid Is Is Genius

Image source: RaymuhndReddington

#14 The Grab It All

Image source: lissanathani

#15 Invention For The Allergy Season

Image source: voicemonet

#16 Balloon Powered Car, Ready To Roll At School Today

Image source: shellthings

#17 We Watched Mary Poppins And Cam Decided He Wanted To Fly A Kite And Rigged This Up Himself. It’s A Balloon Tied To A Fishing Pole

Image source: audsquad

#18 My Birthday Is July 4th , My Son Made Me A Cake!

Image source: joy%20mettam,%20cocoa,%20florida%20

#19 Our Beautiful 3 Year Old Niece Invented This So The Pencil Would Not Roll Off The Table

Image source: ver247

#20 Saxton Made His Own Movie Theatre Today. For Those Who Can’t Tell, It’s A Lincoln Log Frame And His Phone Taped To The Bill Of A Hat

Image source: mecinna

#21 I’ve Never Seen A Swing Quite Like This Before, Charlie

Image source: megan_offthegrid

#22 He Says, But I’m Not In The Rain Mom

Image source: mandeesuch

#23 Selfie Straw

#24 How To Watch A Movie On A Bunk Bed

Image source: thelilthingz79

#25 Who Needs A Hammock?

Image source: jyscott

#26 My Daughter’s Invention For Her School’s Mini Maker Fair Was A “Hoodie Pillow”

Image source: chr1sa

#27 It Took Me A Minute To Comprehend That My 5yo Had Invented A New Hands-free Ipad Technology

Image source: Finredbull

#28 Eleanor Has Created A New Invention To Free Up Her Hands To Do Stuff While Listening To Music Or Watching A Movie On Her Kindle

Image source: zkphotos

#29 A Kid Made This Fidget Spinner Using A Yo-yo Wheel, Toothpicks, A Rubber Band, And Hot Glue

Image source: mrs._elementary

#30 My Youngest Brother Was Compaining All Day That He Was Too Hot. He Asked Me For A Freezee Pop. He’s A Genius

Image source: Tannerlicious

#31 Beta Testing Her “Carrot Carrier”

Image source: cassinnova

#32 Efficient Hydration

Image source: hideh

#33 His Very Own Homemade Measuring Tape

Image source: msstephanderson

#34 Moving Massage Chair

Image source: thezentrickster

#35 Plushie Zipline

#36 Uss Drinks

Image source: citygirl_on_a_ventrac

#37 A Meter Of Tie Wire Will Do The Trick.

#38 I Had Trouble Picking Up Pins And Needles Without Poking Myself, So I Used A Magnet. I’m A Kid