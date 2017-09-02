10+ Most Creative Barcode Designs Ever

The humble barcode has come a long way since it was first invented by Norman Joseph Woodland, an American inventor who received a patent for the ubiquitous black and white stripes found on pretty much everything way back in 1952.
Check out this awesome list of creative barcodes to see what we mean. From bird cages and fish bones to tree roots and accordions, these clever designs prove that good package design can turn an ordinary barcode into something extraordinary.
Oh, and by the way, did you know that the first product with a barcode was scanned in a supermarket in Troy, Ohio, on June 26th 1974? It was a 10-pack of Wrigley’s Juicey Fruit chewing gum, and you can find it on display at the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of American History.
(
#1 These Spaghetti Have A Pretty Clever Barcode
Image source: jmb2624
#2 The Barcode On My Shaving Cream
Image source: windupalarm
#3 Barcode On The Back Of A Children’s Book About Thunderstorms
Image source: infiniteloooop
#4 Accordion – Black Prairie Album
Image source: BarcodeBabe
#5 The Roots Of The Tree Are The Barcode
Image source: RaffiGeukdjian
#6 Organic Wheatgrass
Image source: allisonasia
#7 A Waiter Carrying A Stack Of Plates
Image source: OsakaJob
#8 This Barcode
Image source: FlyHater
#9 Weirdest Barcode
Image source: lovebug_22
#10 Fisherman
Image source: Penélope Lira
#11 Wine With Blended In Barcode
Image source: helderbergwinery
#12 This Barcode Is A Bird Cage
Image source: zeusonjuice
#13 This Barcode Is The New York City Skyline
Image source: theopposite
#14 Gaiety Tea
Image source: Sarah Cameron, Jia Ying Gnoh, Alex Butenko
#15 The Barcode On This Beer
Image source: jaaaaaaaaaaaash
#16 This Shower Gel Barcode Is A Shower
Image source: reddit
#17 For Book Jacket – Good Red Herring
Image source: Steve Simpson
#18 My Barcode Is A Surfer
Image source: groteskimage
#19 The Barcode On My Cereal Is A Table With A Bowl Of Cereal On Top
Image source: AlkoholfreierTequila
#20 The Bar Code On This Shampoo Bottle
Image source: Maleven87
#21 Graters Gonna Grate
Image source: intrepidzephyr
#22 Grass Like Barcode On Arla Lactofree* Milk Carton
Image source: Ioangogo
#23 The Barcode On My Chicken-Free Strips
Image source: brianala
#24 Death Wish Coffee Co
Image source: kylefrost
#25 X-Wings On Coffeemate Creamer
Image source: BarcodeBabe
#26 I Think I Got A Little Too Excited When I Saw These Barcodes
Image source: o_ojess
#27 Curtains
Image source: BarcodeBabe
#28 Beer Can Barcode Is A Beer Can
Image source: SoftServeMeat
#29 This Liquid Soap Package
Image source: marincel
#30 This Bottle Of Tall Horse Chardonnay Has Long Necked Giraffes In The Barcode
Image source: GuardianOfRedwall
#31 I Think All Bar Codes Should Be Like This
Image source: AndrewEire
#32 The Cow On This Beef Jerky Packet Is Eating The Barcode
Image source: butthurtpants
#33 Laundry Detergent Barcode
Image source: phucuda
#34 The Barcode On My Bag Of Crisps Is A Tiger In Long Grass
Image source: TopTrumpWANKER
#35 This Barcode For A Salsa In Texas Is A Chili Pepper
Image source: Flance
#36 A Zebra Barcode On My Daughter’s Book
Image source: boho_chic
#37 This Is How You Integrate A Barcode Into Your Product Design
Image source: pocket_sumo
#38 While We’re Doing Cool Barcodes. Here’s The One On My Einstein’s Energy Bar
Image source: quaz4r
#39 Clever Barcode Design On Noodle Pot
Image source: HarvesterG
#40 This Cereal Box’s Barcode
Image source: spots10784
#41 Inca Inspired Illustrated Barcode
Image source: Steve Simpson
#42 Barcode On My Baking Powder
Image source: tkubik
#43 The Barcode On My Shaving Soap
Image source: fitengy
#44 Barcode Vodka
Image source: Flameknight
#45 The Illuminati Is Watching You
Image source: TheOfficialKrome
#46 Reading On The Packaging Of A Sleeve For The Kindle Fire
Image source: MonsterReject
#47 The Barcode On This Bottle Of Bourbon Is A Barrel
Image source: gr33nss
#48 The Barcode On This Cup Of Soup Is A Pot Of Soup
Image source: saltshaft
#49 Barcode Of My Toilet Paper Pack Is In The Shape Of Toilet Paper
Image source: NSFeaster
#50 This Barcode On A Pack Of Baby Spinach
Image source: sukchau
#51 I Have A Caribou On My Coffe
Image source: scsi15
#52 Schweeps Ginger Ale – Serving Man
Image source: BarcodeBabe
#53 Vinyl: Brendan Benson ‘What Kind Of World’ 7
Image source: _adam_bomb_
#54 This Soda Has A Lion In The Barcode
Image source: Bronze_V_IRL
#55 The Barcode On This Package Of Tea I Bought
Image source: pearson530
#56 Baby Food Cow-Code
Image source: tke439
#57 Japanese Yogurt
Image source: _capsule
#58 Dog Leash Barcode Is A Dog
Image source: jordanrocks444
#59 The Barcode On My Tea
Image source: facederaice
#60 The Barcode On This Chocolate Milk Is A Cow
Image source: Raviepooh
#61 This Tea Package Barcode
Image source: lemangue
#62 This Is A Tasty Barcode
Image source: mhguarig
#63 I See Your Shower-Barcode And Raise You
Image source: DrHark
#64 Since We’re Talking About Barcodes
Image source: CarbonDudeoxide
#65 A Barcode On A Cigarette Box Inviting You To Recycle
Image source: iwebnawebu
#66 This Tobacco Barcode
Image source: evilili
#67 A Cloche
Image source: rrrobot_
#68 My Kitkat Barcode Is A Bunny Hiding In Grass
Image source: bumbledaisy
#69 This Bar Code Is Poured Or Of A Bottle
Image source: SadAxolotl
#70 Cityscape – Pretzel Bag
Image source: BarcodeBabe
#71 Trader Joe’s Greek Yogurt
Image source: hello_Mrs_Cumberdale
#72 Blackout Energy Drink
Image source: BarcodeBabe
#73 Willy Wonka Candy – Waterfall
Image source: BarcodeBabe
#74 It’s A Barcode Jungle Out There
Image source: Harmony_freebird
#75 This Barcode Is A Boat! It’s A Box Of Earl Grey Tea
Image source: jbrandona119
#76 My History Book
Image source: dont_mess_with_tx
#77 Sprite Has A Thermometer As A Barcode In China
Image source: KrypticDonuts
#78 The Barcode On The Back Of This Maple Tea Bag Box
Image source: Sulldognasty
#79 Ok Mike And Ike. You Win The Barcode Award
Image source: jubco
#80 Barcode On A Box Of Sardines
Image source: bernie_rsa
#81 This Yogurt Barcode Has A Guy Skiing Up It
Image source: spewintothiss
#82 The Frozen Microwavable “Sandwiches” Box Barcode Is Flames
Image source: LegacyZXT
#83 The Barcode On Thos Brown Sauce Is Integrated Into The Skyline
Image source: razlr
#84 Awesome Barcode Design On My New Bottle Of Swedish Whisky
Image source: theropod
#85 The Barcode On My Box Of Teabags Is A Teapot
Image source: lydell
#86 The Wonka Bar’s Barcode Is The Front Entrance To The Wonka Factory
Image source: ZzSkyHawkzZ
#87 The Barcode To My Camera Flash Is A Camera
Image source: Riikarii
#88 I Live In China And The Barcode On My Bottle Of Coke Has Chopsticks Pulling Up The Barcode Like Noodles
Image source: jlt19
#89 The Bar Code On Dog Food Is Some Kind Of Dachshund Chicken Hybrid
Image source: APictureofLokiEveryday
#90 The Barcode On This Hair Clipper
Image source: dikketetten
#91 Lost Rhino Beer
Image source: ThePeoplesBard
#92 My Favorite From Work Today
Image source: tke439
#93 And It Scans?!
Image source: pint-shot-riot
#94 My Beard Brush Has The Manliest Of Barcodes
Image source: Ganrokh
#95 Little Guy Hiking Up A Bar Code On My Hiking Pack
Image source: Ace_of_Clubs
#96 This Milkbox Has A Milkdrop In The Barcode
Image source: unterlive
#97 Hey, That’s Neat
Image source: evoLrelliK
#98 Love Corn Barcode
Image source: kbox
#99 Tomato Sauce Label Combines Fork With Spaghetti Into Their Barcode
Image source: amob
#100 Water Bottle Bar Code On A Water Bottle
Image source: thedogsnack
#101 Anthropomorphic Canadian Corn Cob Sprays Maple Syrup All Over Barcode
Image source: buttord
#102 The Barcode For My Tea Has The American Flag In It
Image source: The_Zykanator
#103 This Noosa Yogurt Barcode Has A Hilly Farm And A Grazing Cow
Image source: ThatIndianBoi
#104 Family In Bardcode Couch
Image source: ihatetoregister
#105 The Barcode On This Cheese Puff Bag Is A Fingerprint
Image source: LoneStarS8_of_Mind
#106 This Ribena Barcode With Bugs
Image source: QuixoticRocket
#107 Barcode On A Herb Liquer From Austria
Image source: cschock
#108 This Knife’s Barcode
Image source: Im_the_President
#109 The Barcode Of My New York Style Bagel Crisps
Image source: reddit
#110 Check Out The Barcode On My Beer
Image source: mr_pablo
#111 Lemonade Bottles Barcode Disguised As A Lemon Truck
Image source: Eyeseewhatudidthere
#112 Ice Cream Barcode
Image source: sai_sai33
#113 This Coffee Bean Whispering Sweet Barcodes In Your Ear
Image source: awakegrape
#114 Valentines Day Wine Barcode
Image source: Mr_Nothingatall
#115 This Can Of Japanese Potato Sticks
Image source: irokatcod4
#116 Left Field Cider From Canada
Image source: WhatTheDuess
#117 Barcode On My Sisters Gluten Free Cookies
Image source: doitforthev
#118 This Bottle Of Savanna Dry
Image source: INHALE_VEGETABLES
#119 New York Spring Water – Statue Of Liberty
Image source: BarcodeBabe
#120 Wavy Barcode
Image source: balderrama52
#121 This Sawyer Water Filter
Image source: King_Butterbean
#122 This Tractor Is Tending To An Overgrown Barcode
Image source: PixieFurious
#123 The Barcode On My Bisongrass Vodka Is Grass
Image source: Glutamat2
#124 Bearcode
Image source: LordChesticles
#125 There’s A Bird In This Barcode
Image source: jmonaydollarsign
#126 Bowl Of Berries Code
Image source: Harmony_freebird
#127 Apple Pie Whiskey
Image source: frinkhutz
#128 World’s Smallest Rubik’s Cube Barcode
Image source: evilpineapple98
#129 Black Forest’s Barcode Resembles A Black Forest
Image source: dinosoursmash
#130 I Want To Call This A Zebra Delicious
Image source: Harmony_freebird
#131 Creative Barcode
Image source: pappyodaniel
#132 The Bar Code On This Beer Bottle Is A Glass Of Beer
Image source: Jvgiv
#133 Toothpaste
Image source: foxmalts
#134 The Barcode On This Japanese Green Tea Is A Bamboo Forest
Image source: itscalledANIMEdad
#135 The Barcode On This Pack Of Toilet Roll Is Designed To Look Like A Toilet Roll
Image source: we_are-138
#136 The Barcode On My Snack Is A Barn
Image source: baa410
#137 This Hill-Shaped Barcode On A Milk Carton, Complete With Grazing Cow
Image source: cardboard-kansio
#138 Buried At Sea Milk Stout By The Galway Bay Brewery
Image source: READMYSHIT
#139 Bigelow Tea With A Torii Barcode
Image source: Molmum
#140 Maple Syrup Bottle’s Bar Code
Image source: badwolfpopcorn
#141 Bracode – Noble Savage Wine
Image source: BarcodeBabe
#142 This Box Of Brownie Mix Has A Barcode Shaped Like An Oven Mitt
Image source: PureNonsense
#143 Barcode On Nalle (“Cub”) Oatmeal Box
#144 Bar Code, In A Towel, On A Towel Rail
Image source: 9DAN2
#145 Backwoods Packaging Printed The Barcode As A Mountain Ridge Complete With A Wolf And Looming Sunset
Image source: fastmeza
#146 This Barcode Is Trying To Make It Very Clear That This Is A Food Product
Image source: chelford42
#147 Barcode On Russian Spirit Drink
Image source: svtslv
#148 The Bar Code On The Back Of This Box Of Jellybellies Is A Jellybean
Image source: RobaBobaLoba
#149 This Wine Bottle Unzips Its Barcode
Image source: chrisu
#150 Kombucha Bottle With A Kombucha Bottle Barcode
Image source: foxmalts
Leave a Reply