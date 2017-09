10+ Hilarious Comics With Unexpectedly Dark Endings By ‘Perry Bible Fellowship’

Life is not all about butterflies painted using a light color palette, but that’s no reason to frown all-day-round because there is also some fun to be had while looking at those darker moments. Don’t believe us? Then just take a look at Nicholas Gurewitch’s comic series The Perry Bible Fellowship.

Nicholas has been running the series since his time in the Syracuse University newspaper back in 2001, where he was responsible for the ‘The Daily Orange’ comic strips. And during all these years he managed to purify his specific style that he describes as “the clarity of obscurity.”

In the comics, he uses irony and witty humor to dive into serious topics like religion, sexuality, science fiction, war, violence, and death: “Sometimes I look at my work and think that it shows the idealism of my Dad colliding with the realism of my Mom,” Gurewitch told Things In Squares. “Or, I see the idealism of my Mom colliding with the realism of my Dad. The idea of the “real” colliding with the “ideal” has been suggested to me by many artists.”

More info: pbfcomics.com | facebook | instagram | twitter (h/t)

#1

Image source: pbfcomics

#2

Image source: pbfcomics

#3

Image source: pbfcomics

#4

Image source: pbfcomics

#5

Image source: pbfcomics

#6

Image source: pbfcomics

#7

Image source: pbfcomics

#8

Image source: pbfcomics

#9

Image source: pbfcomics

#10

Image source: pbfcomics

#11

Image source: pbfcomics

#12

Image source: pbfcomics

#13

Image source: pbfcomics

#14

Image source: pbfcomics

#15

Image source: pbfcomics

#16

Image source: pbfcomics

#17

Image source: pbfcomics

#18

Image source: pbfcomics

#19

Image source: pbfcomics

#20

Image source: pbfcomics

#21

Image source: pbfcomics

#22

Image source: pbfcomics

#23

Image source: pbfcomics

#24

Image source: pbfcomics

#25

Image source: pbfcomics

#26

Image source: pbfcomics

#27

Image source: pbfcomics

#28

Image source: pbfcomics

#29

Image source: pbfcomics

#30

Image source: pbfcomics

#31

Image source: pbfcomics

#32

Image source: pbfcomics

#33

Image source: pbfcomics

#34

Image source: pbfcomics

#35

Image source: pbfcomics

#36

Image source: pbfcomics

#37

Image source: pbfcomics

#38

Image source: pbfcomics

#39

Image source: pbfcomics

#40

Image source: pbfcomics

#41

Image source: pbfcomics

#42

Image source: pbfcomics

#43

Image source: pbfcomics

#44

Image source: pbfcomics

#45

Image source: pbfcomics

#46

Image source: pbfcomics

#47

Image source: pbfcomics

#48

Image source: pbfcomics

#49

Image source: pbfcomics

#50

Image source: pbfcomics

#51

Image source: pbfcomics

#52

Image source: pbfcomics

#53

Image source: pbfcomics

#54

Image source: pbfcomics

#55

Image source: pbfcomics

#56

Image source: pbfcomics

#57

Image source: pbfcomics

#58

Image source: pbfcomics

#59

Image source: pbfcomics

#60

Image source: pbfcomics

#61

Image source: pbfcomics

#62

Image source: pbfcomics

#63

Image source: pbfcomics

#64

Image source: pbfcomics

#65

Image source: pbfcomics

#66

Image source: pbfcomics

#67

Image source: pbfcomics

#68

Image source: pbfcomics

#69

Image source: pbfcomics

#70

Image source: pbfcomics

#71

Image source: pbfcomics

#72

Image source: pbfcomics

#73

Image source: pbfcomics

#74

Image source: pbfcomics

#75

Image source: pbfcomics

#76

Image source: pbfcomics

#77

Image source: pbfcomics

#78

Image source: pbfcomics

#79

Image source: pbfcomics

#80

Image source: pbfcomics

#81

Image source: pbfcomics

#82

Image source: pbfcomics

#83

Image source: pbfcomics

#84

Image source: pbfcomics

#85

Image source: pbfcomics

#86

Image source: pbfcomics

#87

Image source: pbfcomics

#88

Image source: pbfcomics

#89

Image source: pbfcomics

#90

Image source: pbfcomics

#91

Image source: pbfcomics

#92

Image source: pbfcomics

#93

Image source: pbfcomics

#94

Image source: pbfcomics

#95

Image source: pbfcomics

#96

Image source: pbfcomics

#97

Image source: pbfcomics

#98

Image source: pbfcomics

#99

Image source: pbfcomics

#100

Image source: pbfcomics

#101

Image source: pbfcomics

#102

Image source: pbfcomics

#103

Image source: pbfcomics

#104

Image source: pbfcomics

#105

Image source: pbfcomics

#106

Image source: pbfcomics

#107

Image source: pbfcomics

#108

Image source: pbfcomics

#109

Image source: pbfcomics

#110

Image source: pbfcomics

#111

Image source: pbfcomics

#112

Image source: pbfcomics

#113

Image source: pbfcomics

#114

Image source: pbfcomics

#115

Image source: pbfcomics

#116

Image source: pbfcomics

#117

Image source: pbfcomics

#118

Image source: pbfcomics

#119

Image source: pbfcomics

#120

Image source: pbfcomics

#121

Image source: pbfcomics

#122

Image source: pbfcomics

#123

Image source: pbfcomics

#124

Image source: pbfcomics

#125

Image source: pbfcomics

#126

Image source: pbfcomics

#127

Image source: pbfcomics

#128

Image source: pbfcomics

#129

Image source: pbfcomics

#130

Image source: pbfcomics