10+ Cute And Minimal Tattoos By Former Turkish Cartoonist

If you’d have met Ahmet Cambaz back in 2013, you’d have met a Turkish cartoonist working for an Istanbul-based magazine for the last 7 years. But that year mark a shift sparked by his wife gifting him a tattoo-making equipment, which changed his artistic direction forever.

Ahmet has transferred some of the habits and style from cartoons he used to draw to these adorable minimal tattoos he’s now known for: “My tattoos are micro style, geometric, and direct,” he told Vice Creators. “We are living in a complicated age. That’s why I prefer to create minimalist lines in my pieces… Everything is now needing to become simpler.”

More info: instagram (h/t)

#1

Image source: Ahmet Cambaz

#2

Image source: Ahmet Cambaz

#3

Image source: Ahmet Cambaz

#4

Image source: Ahmet Cambaz

#5

Image source: Ahmet Cambaz

#6

Image source: Ahmet Cambaz

#7

Image source: Ahmet Cambaz

#8

Image source: Ahmet Cambaz

#9

Image source: Ahmet Cambaz

#10

Image source: Ahmet Cambaz

#11

Image source: Ahmet Cambaz

#12

Image source: Ahmet Cambaz

#13

Image source: Ahmet Cambaz

#14

Image source: Ahmet Cambaz

#15

Image source: Ahmet Cambaz

#16

Image source: Ahmet Cambaz

#17

Image source: Ahmet Cambaz

#18

Image source: Ahmet Cambaz

#19

Image source: Ahmet Cambaz

#20

Image source: Ahmet Cambaz

#21

Image source: Ahmet Cambaz

#22

Image source: Ahmet Cambaz

#23

Image source: Ahmet Cambaz

#24

Image source: Ahmet Cambaz

#25

Image source: Ahmet Cambaz

#26

Image source: Ahmet Cambaz

#27

Image source: Ahmet Cambaz

#28

Image source: Ahmet Cambaz

#29

Image source: Ahmet Cambaz Report

#30

Image source: Ahmet Cambaz

#31

Image source: Ahmet Cambaz

#32

Image source: Ahmet Cambaz

#33

Image source: Ahmet Cambaz

#34

Image source: Ahmet Cambaz

#35

Image source: Ahmet Cambaz

#36

Image source: Ahmet Cambaz

#37

Image source: Ahmet Cambaz

#38

Image source: Ahmet Cambaz

#39

Image source: Ahmet Cambaz

#40

Image source: Ahmet Cambaz

#41

Image source: Ahmet Cambaz

#42

Image source: Ahmet Cambaz

#43

Image source: Ahmet Cambaz

#44

Image source: Ahmet Cambaz

#45

Image source: Ahmet Cambaz

#46

Image source: Ahmet Cambaz

#47

Image source: Ahmet Cambaz

#48

Image source: Ahmet Cambaz

#49

Image source: Ahmet Cambaz

#50

Image source: Ahmet Cambaz

#51

Image source: Ahmet Cambaz

#52

Image source: Ahmet Cambaz

#53

Image source: Ahmet Cambaz

#54

Image source: Ahmet Cambaz

#55

Image source: Ahmet Cambaz

#56

Image source: Ahmet Cambaz

#57

Image source: Ahmet Cambaz

#58

Image source: Ahmet Cambaz

#59

Image source: Ahmet Cambaz

#60

Image source: Ahmet Cambaz

#61

Image source: Ahmet Cambaz

#62

Image source: Ahmet Cambaz

#63

Image source: Ahmet Cambaz

#64

Image source: Ahmet Cambaz

#65

Image source: Ahmet Cambaz

#66

Image source: Ahmet Cambaz

#67

Image source: Ahmet Cambaz

#68

Image source: Ahmet Cambaz

#69

Image source: Ahmet Cambaz

#70

Image source: Ahmet Cambaz

#71

Image source: Ahmet Cambaz

#72

Image source: Ahmet Cambaz

#73

Image source: Ahmet Cambaz

#74

Image source: Ahmet Cambaz